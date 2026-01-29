Thai–Cambodian RBC meeting ends with no deal, no signing

First Army Area has announced the outcome of a meeting of the secretariat teams under the Regional Border Committee (RBC) between Thailand’s First Army Area and Cambodia’s Military Region 5.

The RBC meeting was held at the Poipet permanent border checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, to reduce tensions and maintain peace along the border in accordance with the joint statement from the third special session (3/2025) of the General Border Committee (GBC).

On 27–28 January 2026, the two secretariat teams—chaired on the Thai side by the Chief of Staff of the First Army Area, and on the Cambodian side by the Deputy Commander of Military Region 5—held discussions on addressing issues in the area and drafting a memorandum of agreement. If both sides had agreed on the draft, it was scheduled to be signed jointly on 29 January 2026 for implementation.