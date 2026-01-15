RBC Thailand-Cambodia Reviews GBC Compliance and Border Cooperation

On January 15, 2026, at the permanent border crossing point of Chong Sangam, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province, a meeting was held between the Thai and Cambodian RBC (Regional Border Committee).

This informal meeting was led by the Chairman of the Secretariat of the Thailand-Cambodia Border Committee (RBC) from the Second Army Area and the Fourth Army Area. The objective was to enhance bilateral relations and review the implementation of joint statements from the 3rd Special GBC Meeting.

The meeting was co-chaired by:

Thai Side: Major General Kampanat Wapansu, Chief of Staff of the Second Army Area, acting as Chairman of the RBC Secretariat from the Second Army.

Cambodian Side: Brigadier General Nid Narong, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Fourth Army Region, acting as Chairman of the RBC Secretariat from the Fourth Army Region.

The key discussion points included: