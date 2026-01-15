null

RBC Thailand-Cambodia Reviews GBC Compliance and Border Cooperation

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026

The RBC Thailand-Cambodia meeting on January 15 reviewed border coordination, accident prevention, and landmine clearance efforts under the GBC agreement

On January 15, 2026, at the permanent border crossing point of Chong Sangam, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province, a meeting was held between the Thai and Cambodian RBC (Regional Border Committee).

This informal meeting was led by the Chairman of the Secretariat of the Thailand-Cambodia Border Committee (RBC) from the Second Army Area and the Fourth Army Area. The objective was to enhance bilateral relations and review the implementation of joint statements from the 3rd Special GBC Meeting.

The meeting was co-chaired by:

Thai Side: Major General Kampanat Wapansu, Chief of Staff of the Second Army Area, acting as Chairman of the RBC Secretariat from the Second Army.

Cambodian Side: Brigadier General Nid Narong, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Fourth Army Region, acting as Chairman of the RBC Secretariat from the Fourth Army Region.

The key discussion points included:

  1. Designating the Primary Responsible Person for Border Coordination: To ensure quick and effective coordination between the Second Army Area and the Fourth Army Area.
  2. Establishing Safety Protocols for Accident Prevention: To protect personnel operating along the border.
  3. Developing Cooperation on Landmine Clearance: To ensure the safety of both military personnel and local civilians in the interior border areas.

