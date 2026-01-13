FM warns Cambodia over comments on Thai politics

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew criticised Cambodia for what he called unconstructive interference in Thai politics, warning that comments by senior Cambodian officials could undermine trust at a time when both sides are trying to sustain a fragile ceasefire.

Sihasak was responding to a Facebook post by Keo Remy, a Cambodian senior minister and chair of Cambodia’s human rights committee, who commented on Thailand’s election and suggested that if Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul were to lose, the chances of a “third round” of conflict between Cambodia and Thailand would fall. The post also claimed that the People’s Party and Pheu Thai were less eager for war than Bhumjaithai.

Sihasak said the ceasefire must be made sustainable and bilateral relations must move forward, but that depends on mutual trust and sincerity. He said that during a sensitive ceasefire period, both sides have a responsibility to respect what was agreed and avoid any provocation — including along the border.

He noted that there had previously been cross-border fire into Thai territory, and said it was positive that Cambodia had shown responsibility and expressed regret promptly. However, he said Thailand cannot accept provocations from those holding senior government positions, particularly statements that seek to influence or interpret Thailand’s domestic politics.