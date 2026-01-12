Korn calls for strategic Bangkok vote to check ‘grey capital’ influence

Korn Chatikavanij, deputy leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Democrat Party, on Monday urged Bangkok voters to cast a “strategic” ballot to help the party counter the influence of “grey capital”.

Speaking at Benjasiri Park, he said he decided to return to politics after hearing a leaked conversation involving Cambodia’s Hun Sen, saying it marked another low point in Thai politics. He said he had contacted senior Democrats from the previous era and urged the party to immediately withdraw from the coalition government, but the voice in the clip—Paetongtarn Shinawatra—remained in office until a court ruling led to a change of government.

Korn argued that Thai people should not have to tolerate politics driven by self-interest, with leaders clinging to positions while ignoring the public, national interests and national security.

Turning to elections and “clean politics”, he said people had long felt honesty “doesn’t put food on the table”, while easy money does. But he argued many Thais now recognise that without integrity, there will be no money to share: if illicit capital dominates, legitimate investors stay away, the economy stalls, young people struggle to find jobs, and welfare promises cannot be expanded because growth is too weak.

He said the starting point must be politics—and the ballot box.

Korn said Bangkok’s role is to send a signal about what is acceptable and what is not. While the capital’s votes may not be enough on their own to form a government, he said they can shape what kind of government emerges.