Democrat to announce three PM candidates on Friday

Asked whether this would mean the Democrats would end up in opposition if Kla Tham joins any coalition, as it has declared it would do, Pongsakorn said the Democrats would seek to lead a coalition that excludes Kla Tham.

Abhisit to remain leader for four years as party seeks revival

Pongsakorn added that the executive board also resolved for Abhisit to remain Democrat leader for four years as the party seeks to revive its popularity. He said the decision means Abhisit would not have to step down even if the Democrats lose the upcoming election.

Party’s decline since 2019 elections

The Democrats’ decline accelerated after the 2019 general election. Ahead of that poll, Abhisit said he would not support coup leader Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister, a stance that pushed some royalist and anti-Thaksin voters towards the Palang Pracharath Party, which positioned itself more clearly as the pro-military option.

In 2019, the Democrats were wiped out in Bangkok, once a stronghold, and their total seats fell from 159 in 2011 to 53.

The 2023 election further underlined the party’s trajectory towards becoming a smaller, more regional force. Its remaining bastion in the South was breached, as newer conservative parties such as United Thai Nation and Bhumjaithai drew support in the region, leaving the Democrats with 25 seats nationwide.

