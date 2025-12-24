Democrat to announce three PM candidates on Friday

The Democrat Party is set to announce its three prime ministerial candidates for the February 8, 2026 snap election on Friday after its executive board tasked the party secretary-general with finalising the provisional list for approval.
Democrat spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva chaired an executive board meeting on Wednesday, which resolved to assign secretary-general Chaiwut Bannawat to finalise the list and submit it to party executives for online approval.
He said the approval process was expected to be completed in time for the list to be announced on Friday. Party sources said the three prime ministerial candidates would be Abhisit Vejjajiva, Karndee Leopairote and Korn Chatikavanij.
Pongsakorn said the board also agreed to set up an investigative committee to receive public complaints about possible electoral misconduct involving Democrat candidates.
He said the committee would take complaints if members of the public believe Democrat candidates have violated election laws, such as through vote-buying or other offences. If the committee investigates and finds strong evidence to substantiate the allegations, the party would withdraw the candidates from the election.
The spokesman said the board also endorsed Abhisit’s declaration that the Democrats would not join a coalition government with the Kla Tham Party.
Asked whether this would mean the Democrats would end up in opposition if Kla Tham joins any coalition, as it has declared it would do, Pongsakorn said the Democrats would seek to lead a coalition that excludes Kla Tham.
Pongsakorn added that the executive board also resolved for Abhisit to remain Democrat leader for four years as the party seeks to revive its popularity. He said the decision means Abhisit would not have to step down even if the Democrats lose the upcoming election.
The Democrats’ decline accelerated after the 2019 general election. Ahead of that poll, Abhisit said he would not support coup leader Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister, a stance that pushed some royalist and anti-Thaksin voters towards the Palang Pracharath Party, which positioned itself more clearly as the pro-military option.
In 2019, the Democrats were wiped out in Bangkok, once a stronghold, and their total seats fell from 159 in 2011 to 53.
The 2023 election further underlined the party’s trajectory towards becoming a smaller, more regional force. Its remaining bastion in the South was breached, as newer conservative parties such as United Thai Nation and Bhumjaithai drew support in the region, leaving the Democrats with 25 seats nationwide.