Korn says debate may help state receive significantly more tax revenue

Korn Chatikavanij, a former finance minister and politician, stated that the censure debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra could result in the Revenue Department collecting hundreds of millions of baht more in tax.

Korn was referring to a debate led by People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who on Monday accused Paetongtarn of evading a gift tax of 218.7 million baht on shares worth 4.4 billion baht that she received from five family members. Wiroj alleged that Paetongtarn had forged share purchases to avoid paying the gift tax by issuing promissory notes without due dates or interest rates.