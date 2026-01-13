Thai MFA Demands Cambodia Halt ‘Provocations’ and Election Interference

Bangkok accuses Phnom Penh of violating a recent ceasefire agreement by distorting facts regarding historic sites and meddling in Thailand’s domestic polls.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a stern warning to Cambodia, demanding an immediate end to "distorted" allegations regarding border skirmishes and an "unacceptable" interference in Thailand's internal political affairs.

Panidone Pachimsawat, deputy spokesperson for the MFA, addressed the media regarding the fragile situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.

While the region has remained largely stable since the signing of a Joint Statement on 27 December 2025, recent frictions have threatened the peace.

The MFA highlighted a specific breach of the ceasefire on 6 January 2026, when projectiles fired from Cambodian territory injured Thai soldiers.

Despite local commanders de-escalating the incident, Bangkok claims that high-ranking Cambodian officials have since engaged in a campaign of "provocations" and "groundless accusations" that violate the terms of their bilateral agreement.