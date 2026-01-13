Thai MFA Demands Cambodia Halt ‘Provocations’ and Election Interference

Bangkok accuses Phnom Penh of violating a recent ceasefire agreement by distorting facts regarding historic sites and meddling in Thailand’s domestic polls.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a stern warning to Cambodia, demanding an immediate end to "distorted" allegations regarding border skirmishes and an "unacceptable" interference in Thailand's internal political affairs.
Panidone Pachimsawat, deputy spokesperson for the MFA, addressed the media regarding the fragile situation along the Thai-Cambodian border.
While the region has remained largely stable since the signing of a Joint Statement on 27 December 2025, recent frictions have threatened the peace.
The MFA highlighted a specific breach of the ceasefire on 6 January 2026, when projectiles fired from Cambodian territory injured Thai soldiers.
Despite local commanders de-escalating the incident, Bangkok claims that high-ranking Cambodian officials have since engaged in a campaign of "provocations" and "groundless accusations" that violate the terms of their bilateral agreement.
Under Articles 6 and 8 of the Joint Statement, both nations are committed to refraining from inflammatory actions and the dissemination of "fake news" to maintain a conducive environment for peace.
A primary point of contention involves the protection of ancient border temples.
The MFA rejected claims that Thailand has targeted cultural sites, instead asserting that Cambodian forces have used these ruins as military bases and weapon caches.
"As a signatory to the 1954 Hague Convention, Thailand adheres strictly to international law," the MFA stated.
It argued that any military response was a matter of necessity and proportionality, aimed solely at neutralising Cambodian military assets hidden within the sites.
In a significant diplomatic escalation, the spokesperson condemned recent remarks from Phnom Penh concerning Thailand’s upcoming general elections.
The MFA described these comments as a breach of basic interstate etiquette and a violation of the ASEAN principle of non-interference.
"This is not an isolated incident," the statement concluded, urging Cambodia to cease actions that "undermine mutual trust" and to return to the path of sustainable, peaceful negotiation.