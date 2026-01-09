Thailand to keep border troops for a year, fast-track fence plan

At Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich briefed reporters on Friday (January 9) after a Defence Council meeting, thanking the deputy defence minister, the defence permanent secretary, the chief of defence forces, and the service chiefs for their work in recent operations.
Appreciation was also extended to all personnel involved in defusing tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border, with praise for missions completed to protect sovereignty and national interests.
He said the latest assessment showed the situation remained under control, with a 24-hour monitoring and evaluation system in place.
The minister reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to the ceasefire statement and sought to reassure the public that the armed forces were at maximum readiness.
Should there be any encroachment on sovereignty or violations of national interests, the military would act under established rules on the use of force.
The defence minister urged the public to rely on updates from government agencies and the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Information Centre, stressing that the operation had been framed across three dimensions: the border theatre involving the three services, the diplomatic arena, and information countermeasures.
On controls over military-related goods in border areas, Natthapol said the list was being updated because the current legal framework dated back to 1981 and was no longer modern.
The revised approach would broaden coverage to include items with military characteristics that could be used unlawfully, as well as issues linked to scammers.
The control authority would also be updated, citing an expansion in designated areas from Prachinburi previously to now include Sa Kaeo.
He added that on January 8, an inspection visit was made to border areas at Chong Bok and Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, where briefings indicated the situation was under control and unlikely to become a problem, though vigilance remained necessary.
Based on reports from all units and observations of the neighbouring country’s posture, the general said voters should be able to cast ballots safely.
Referring to the field visit, the defence minister said restraint had been emphasised, with no immediate return fire to avoid escalation and public hardship.
However, Natthapol warned that if a second incident occurred, it would not be treated as an accident, adding that rules on the use of force were already in place.
The general said details would not be shared to avoid provocation, while noting that if personnel suffered serious injuries, a proportional and necessary response might be required.
He said taking and holding terrain were different challenges, with the latter harder, and outlined measures to maintain control:
Natthapol said the government and the prime minister had already been informed, as funding would be required.