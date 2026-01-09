Thailand to keep border troops for a year, fast-track fence plan

At Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich briefed reporters on Friday (January 9) after a Defence Council meeting, thanking the deputy defence minister, the defence permanent secretary, the chief of defence forces, and the service chiefs for their work in recent operations.

Appreciation was also extended to all personnel involved in defusing tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border, with praise for missions completed to protect sovereignty and national interests.

He said the latest assessment showed the situation remained under control, with a 24-hour monitoring and evaluation system in place.

The minister reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to the ceasefire statement and sought to reassure the public that the armed forces were at maximum readiness.

Should there be any encroachment on sovereignty or violations of national interests, the military would act under established rules on the use of force.

The defence minister urged the public to rely on updates from government agencies and the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Information Centre, stressing that the operation had been framed across three dimensions: the border theatre involving the three services, the diplomatic arena, and information countermeasures.