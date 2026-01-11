null

Thai army chief Gen Pana visits Surin border, inspects Hill 225 and Hill 350

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026

Army chief reviewed border operations in Surin and assessed security conditions at two key high-ground positions near Ta Kwai Temple.

  • Thai army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodtook visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province to inspect military operations at the strategic sites of Hill 225 and Hill 350.
  • The visit's purpose was to monitor the security situation and review the Suranaree Task Force's efforts to prevent incursions and protect national sovereignty.
  • During his inspection, Gen Pana issued policy directives emphasizing combat readiness, adapting lessons from past operations, and maintaining constant vigilance.
  • He also made supporting the welfare of troops and their families, particularly for those injured or killed in the line of duty, a key priority of his visit.

Gen Pana Klaewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, visited the Thai–Cambodian border area in Surin province to inspect operations and monitor the situation at Hill 225 and Hill 350.

He also issued policy guidance on fully supporting the welfare of troops and their families.

Monitoring the Thai–Cambodian border situation

From January 9–10, General Pana, in his capacity as commander of the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, led a delegation to Surin province to inspect and follow up on operations of the Suranaree Task Force (2nd Army Area Operations Centre).

He was welcomed by Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, Commander of the Second Army Area, and Maj Gen Somphop Pharawet, Commander of the Suranaree Task Force.

Thai army chief Gen Pana visits Surin border, inspects Hill 225 and Hill 350

Key missions at the Suranaree Task Force and Prasat Ta Kwai area

January 9: The army chief received a situation briefing and an update on operational results at the Suranaree Task Force headquarters in Mueang district, Surin, to assess the overall security picture.

January 10: The delegation travelled to Hill 225 and Hill 350 near Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, strategic areas where local task units have intensified patrols and surveillance to prevent incursions, protect sovereignty, and ensure the safety of border communities.

Emphasising “no complacency, lessons learned”, with upgraded capabilities

General Pana commended personnel for their strong commitment and issued three key policy directives:

  • Combat readiness: Unit commanders are to restore and develop resources, both manpower and equipment, so forces are ready to respond immediately.
  • Adaptation: Lessons from past operations are to be reviewed and applied to improve the effectiveness of current operations.
  • Vigilance: The situation must be closely monitored and assessed, with strict adherence to the principle of not being complacent.

Troop welfare as a top priority

The army chief stressed that the “rights and welfare” of personnel are paramount, particularly for those injured, disabled, or killed in the line of duty.

They must receive entitlements quickly and in full, with close support for their families, including:

  • Administrative assistance and welfare guidance
  • Visits to encourage the injured
  • Enlistment of dependants to serve as replacements, to honour the highest sacrifice

“The Royal Thai Army is ready to care for the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice with due honour, because every soldier is at the heart of defending our national independence,” Pana said.

Thai army chief Gen Pana visits Surin border, inspects Hill 225 and Hill 350

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy