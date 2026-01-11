Thai army chief Gen Pana visits Surin border, inspects Hill 225 and Hill 350

Gen Pana Klaewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, visited the Thai–Cambodian border area in Surin province to inspect operations and monitor the situation at Hill 225 and Hill 350.

He also issued policy guidance on fully supporting the welfare of troops and their families.

Monitoring the Thai–Cambodian border situation

From January 9–10, General Pana, in his capacity as commander of the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, led a delegation to Surin province to inspect and follow up on operations of the Suranaree Task Force (2nd Army Area Operations Centre).

He was welcomed by Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, Commander of the Second Army Area, and Maj Gen Somphop Pharawet, Commander of the Suranaree Task Force.