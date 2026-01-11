Thai army chief Gen Pana visits Surin border, inspects Hill 225 and Hill 350

Gen Pana Klaewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, visited the Thai–Cambodian border area in Surin province to inspect operations and monitor the situation at Hill 225 and Hill 350.
He also issued policy guidance on fully supporting the welfare of troops and their families.
From January 9–10, General Pana, in his capacity as commander of the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, led a delegation to Surin province to inspect and follow up on operations of the Suranaree Task Force (2nd Army Area Operations Centre).
He was welcomed by Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, Commander of the Second Army Area, and Maj Gen Somphop Pharawet, Commander of the Suranaree Task Force.
January 9: The army chief received a situation briefing and an update on operational results at the Suranaree Task Force headquarters in Mueang district, Surin, to assess the overall security picture.
January 10: The delegation travelled to Hill 225 and Hill 350 near Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, strategic areas where local task units have intensified patrols and surveillance to prevent incursions, protect sovereignty, and ensure the safety of border communities.
General Pana commended personnel for their strong commitment and issued three key policy directives:
The army chief stressed that the “rights and welfare” of personnel are paramount, particularly for those injured, disabled, or killed in the line of duty.
They must receive entitlements quickly and in full, with close support for their families, including:
“The Royal Thai Army is ready to care for the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice with due honour, because every soldier is at the heart of defending our national independence,” Pana said.