Army chief inspects Surin border posts, orders tighter security



Thai army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk inspected key positions along the lower northeastern border on 10 January 2026, ordering tighter security measures and stressing the army’s core mission of protecting national sovereignty.

During the visit, Gen Pana and his delegation reviewed deployments and the establishment of security measures by the Suranaree Force in Surin, including Hill 225, Hill 350, and the area around Ta Kwai temple in Phanom Dong Rak district.

The army chief said the purpose of the trip was to monitor the security situation and check the readiness of personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as troop arrangements along the border.

He instructed units to maintain strict, careful and comprehensive security measures, emphasising the importance of safeguarding sovereignty and reinforcing stability “in every dimension”.

Gen Pana received briefings from commanders on the ground and offered recommendations on adjusting deployment plans to better match the terrain, with the aim of improving area control and strengthening safety along the border line.

He also met troops from the Suranaree Force, praising their past performance and urging them to remain proud of their duty while continuing operations. He told personnel to uphold discipline, carry out tasks with dedication and sacrifice, and prioritise the national interest to ensure the northeastern border remains calm and secure.

