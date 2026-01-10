Defence Council backs long-term Thai–Cambodia border plan

Thailand’s Defence Council has acknowledged the armed forces’ long-term plan for managing the Thai–Cambodia border, including adjustments to humanitarian mine-clearance operations and renewed deployments based on areas under Thai control.
Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the council’s first meeting of 2026 was chaired by Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit and reviewed defence actions related to the border situation, strategic communications and public information.
He said the ministry has been instructed to provide accurate, unified and timely information to the public and the international community, while preventing and responding to misinformation, fake news and provocative narratives that could affect national security. Officials will also consider upgrading the existing joint press briefing mechanism into a broader joint communications coordination centre.
Surasant said coordinated crisis communications through the “Joint Press Centre for the Thai–Cambodia Border Situation” between 8–30 December 2025 were regarded as highly effective, linking communication channels across the Ministry of Defence, the armed services and agencies outside the ministry, including coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
After the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, he said a new “Thai–Cambodia Joint Information Coordination Centre” has been established in line with the Joint Statement dated 27 December 2025, aimed at maintaining direct and regular official communication, improving transparency, and countering disinformation more effectively. The mechanism is intended to support key elements under the joint statement, including the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), humanitarian mine action and cybercrime cooperation.
Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters: Mine-clearance operations have been adjusted, with work proceeding in areas that Thai forces can access and control following redeployments. The armed forces will hold a meeting on 13 January 2026 to set up a working group for a fact-finding mission.
Royal Thai Army: Presented plans to strengthen “unmanned systems” capabilities, including force structure, training, readiness and equipment, to match evolving operational requirements.
Royal Thai Navy: Outlined capability development to meet future threats, including improvements to equipment, command-and-control systems and personnel readiness, shaped by recent border experience.
Royal Thai Air Force: Presented a defence industry and research development approach, including technology transfer under a defence offset policy framework. The air force also publicised recruitment of female commissioned pilots, with four to be inducted in 2026, with a pathway to becoming female combat officers.
The meeting also called for faster welfare, medical care and compensation support for personnel killed or injured, and their families — especially those serving on front-line and border duties nationwide — with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, asked to support improvements in quality of life.