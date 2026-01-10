Defence Council backs long-term Thai–Cambodia border plan

Thailand’s Defence Council has acknowledged the armed forces’ long-term plan for managing the Thai–Cambodia border, including adjustments to humanitarian mine-clearance operations and renewed deployments based on areas under Thai control.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the council’s first meeting of 2026 was chaired by Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit and reviewed defence actions related to the border situation, strategic communications and public information.

He said the ministry has been instructed to provide accurate, unified and timely information to the public and the international community, while preventing and responding to misinformation, fake news and provocative narratives that could affect national security. Officials will also consider upgrading the existing joint press briefing mechanism into a broader joint communications coordination centre.