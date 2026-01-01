Taiwan vows to defend sovereignty after China's military drill

In a New Year's address broadcast live from the presidential office in Taipei, Lai said the world was watching to see whether Taiwanese people had the determination to protect themselves as Beijing steps up what he described as expanding military pressure.

“As president, my position has always been clear: we will steadfastly safeguard national sovereignty and reinforce national defence,” Lai said.

He added that China’s recent drills had treated Taiwan’s newly enhanced combat capabilities as a “hypothetical adversary, which he said underlined the need for greater defence procurement.

Lai urged opposition parties to back his proposal to increase defence spending by US$40 billion, a plan that has become entangled in a broader political stalemate in Taiwan’s opposition-controlled parliament.

Asked about a US assessment that China is working towards having the capability to prevail in a conflict over Taiwan by 2027, Lai said the question of whether Beijing could meet its timetable was one issue, but that Taiwan needed to be prepared regardless.

He described 2026 as a pivotal year for Taiwan, saying the island must “plan for the worst while hoping for the best.