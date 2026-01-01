Xi delivers 2026 New Year message from Beijing





We use innovation to nourish the spirit. The popularity of museums and intangible cultural heritage has continued to grow. This year China added more World Heritage sites. The game ‘Wukong’ and the film ‘Nezha’ have both gained worldwide popularity. Ancient melodies and Chinese styles have become fashionable trends among young people. The cultural and tourism markets have also been popular. ‘Inter-city football’ and ‘village football’ have been lively. Ice and snow sports have sparked winter enthusiasm. Traditional wisdom and modernity are integrated with each other, and the Chinese nation has shone with greater splendour.

We work together to build a better life. I travelled to Tibet and Xinjiang to join celebrations. From the snowy plateau to the north and south of the Tianshan Mountains, people of all ethnic groups are connected and cooperate with one heart, embracing one another closely like pomegranate seeds. They used Tibetan khata (clean white scarves) and warm dances to show their love for the motherland and their love of a happy life. Nothing in people’s livelihoods is too small; we pay attention to every matter.

Over the past year, the rights and interests of those starting work or returning to work have been better protected. More conveniences have been created for the elderly through adjustments suited to daily life. Families with newborn children have been supported with a subsidy of 300 yuan per month until the child reaches three years of age. In addition, support has been provided for daily necessities—even firewood, rice, oil and salt—so that life can be sustained with three meals across four seasons. When each small family is warm, the nation, as a big family, will continue to improve.

We have continued to open our arms to the world. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin and the World Conference on Women were held successfully. The customs system for the Hainan Free Trade Port has been advanced. China announced a new national agenda to respond better to climate change.

Following three major initiatives, I put forward the Global Governance Initiative, promoting the building of a global governance system that is more justifiable and more reasonable. The world is now facing complex turbulence, and some regions are still at war. China has always stood on the side of what is right in history, and is willing to work hand in hand with countries to promote the world’s peaceful development and to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Recently, I attended the opening ceremony of China’s National Games, jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. It is gratifying that we can firmly implement ‘one country, two systems’, support Hong Kong and Macao in integrating into the overall national development, and safeguard their long-term prosperity and stability. As for our compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, who share the same bloodline, the historical trend of China’s reunification cannot be stopped.

The Party’s prosperity makes the country strong. We have carried out in-depth study of the spirit of the Party Central Committee’s ‘eight-point’ requirements, and governed the Party strictly in order to build confidence among the people. We have punished and eliminated what is wrong, advanced self-reform, and continuously improved the work of the Party and the government. We have remained committed and upheld our original aspirations over the long term, and continued to respond to the major question raised in the ‘caves’ of Yan’an—how to break free from the cycle of rise and fall of governing regimes—so that we continue to provide answers of the times that do not betray the people.

2026 is the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development. Once targets are set, they must be achieved. We must focus on our goals and carry out our tasks with firm confidence, seize opportunities in our work to push forward high-quality development in a solid way, deepen reform and opening up further, advance common prosperity, and continue writing new chapters of the Chinese miracle.

Chasing dreams across mountains and seas is not too far. Even if the road ahead is long, we still have steady steps. Let us have the courage to steer direction and energise life like ten thousand horses galloping across a battlefield, maintain our strength to keep moving forward without stopping, strive for dreams and work hard for shared happiness, and make great aspirations come true.

The dawn of the New Year is approaching. May the motherland be beautiful across the whole land, with fertile ground; may the whole country be bathed in sunshine. May everyone be happy, successful in work, and have all wishes fulfilled.”