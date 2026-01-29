Doomsday Clock: what it is, how to read it, and what “midnight” means

On January 29, 2026, the Doomsday Clock stands at 85 seconds to midnight—the closest it has been since the clock was created in 1947. The clock is maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a Chicago-based non-profit founded by scientists who helped develop the first atomic weapons, and later joined by prominent public intellectuals and Nobel laureates.
The Doomsday Clock is not a real countdown. It is a symbolic gauge of global risk—a way to communicate how close humanity is, in the Bulletin’s judgement, to a civilisation-threatening catastrophe driven by human actions and technologies. Each year, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board reviews global conditions and then decides whether to move the clock’s hands.
Historically, the clock has shifted widely: it was set as far back as 17 minutes to midnight in 1991, after major nuclear arms-reduction steps at the end of the Cold War. This year’s 85 seconds underscores the Bulletin’s view that risk has intensified and accelerated.
In its 2026 announcement, the Bulletin pointed to worsening risks across several fronts:
Alexandra Bell, the Bulletin’s president and CEO, said: “The Doomsday Clock’s message cannot be clearer. Catastrophic risks are on the rise, cooperation is on the decline, and we are running out of time.”
Daniel Holz, chair of the Science and Security Board, warned that global fragmentation makes everything harder: “Our greatest challenges require international trust and cooperation, and a world splintering into ‘us versus them’ will leave all of humanity more vulnerable.”
The clock does not predict a date or an inevitable collapse. Its purpose is to underline risk—and to argue that risk can still be reduced if leaders and societies act decisively. In other words: the hands can move away from midnight, but only if the world changes course.