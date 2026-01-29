Doomsday Clock: what it is, how to read it, and what “midnight” means

On January 29, 2026, the Doomsday Clock stands at 85 seconds to midnight—the closest it has been since the clock was created in 1947. The clock is maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a Chicago-based non-profit founded by scientists who helped develop the first atomic weapons, and later joined by prominent public intellectuals and Nobel laureates.



What is the Doomsday Clock?

The Doomsday Clock is not a real countdown. It is a symbolic gauge of global risk—a way to communicate how close humanity is, in the Bulletin’s judgement, to a civilisation-threatening catastrophe driven by human actions and technologies. Each year, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board reviews global conditions and then decides whether to move the clock’s hands.



How to read it

“Midnight” represents a point of global catastrophe—often described as self-destruction or “annihilation” in the Bulletin’s framing.

The closer the time is to midnight, the higher the assessed danger.

The clock can move backwards as well as forwards, reflecting improvements or setbacks in global risk.

Historically, the clock has shifted widely: it was set as far back as 17 minutes to midnight in 1991, after major nuclear arms-reduction steps at the end of the Cold War. This year’s 85 seconds underscores the Bulletin’s view that risk has intensified and accelerated.