Arise backs AI and digital growth as True sticks to profits and progressive dividends

Senior executives from Arise Ventures Group (Arise) and True Corporation (True) set out their strategy to analysts at an event on Monday (January 26) at True Tower in Bangkok.

They said True will keep tight financial discipline while pursuing growth through AI and its digital ecosystem, with Arise serving as the main vehicle to scale up technology capabilities.

Suphachai Chearavanont, chairman and chief executive of Arise Ventures Group, said Arise’s core businesses will rest on three pillars: telecommunications; cloud and data centres; and fintech. The aim, he said, is to build a full digital ecosystem spanning infrastructure through to consumer-level services.

For True IDC and Ascend Money, joint ventures with existing shareholders will remain in place. In practice, however, Arise will play a driving role in developing these digital businesses alongside True.

Arise will also support deeper investment in AI, cloud and data centres through specialised subsidiaries, to avoid placing a burden on True’s core telecoms business and to sharpen the value of synergies, he explained.