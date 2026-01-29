China shifts reserves strategy, reducing US Treasuries and buying more gold

Nikkei Asia reported that, as gold prices surged to fresh record highs, China’s gold holdings may be “far larger than reported”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) estimates China’s gold reserves at about 5,500 tonnes, “more than double” the figure China has officially disclosed.

If true, that would make China the world’s second-largest holder of gold reserves, behind the United States, which holds more than 8,000 tonnes.

Whether or not ANZ’s estimate is accurate, the assessment suggests China is accumulating strategic resources to prepare for an era of “two blocs”, in which China and the United States dominate global power.

China’s strategy of “a new round of mineral prospecting and exploration for a breakthrough”, first announced in 2011, called for surveying and extracting all types of resources, from crude oil and natural gas to minerals such as gold, copper, uranium and rare earths.