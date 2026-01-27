Japan to Watch Impact of China's Lunar New Year Travel Advisory

Regarding the departure of Japan's last remaining giant pandas, born and raised at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, to China on Tuesday, Sato said: "They have contributed to improving Japanese and Chinese sentiment toward each other. I hope that exchanges will continue."

The Chinese government advised its citizens on Monday to avoid travelling to Japan during the holiday period between Feb. 15 and 23, when Chinese tourists usually increase markedly.

Beijing issued similar notices last year after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency.

