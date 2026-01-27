“Shunto” spring wage talks kick off in Japan

At the meeting in Tokyo, Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui and Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino shared the view that it is important to strengthen the momentum for wage increases.

The focus of the 2026 shunto negotiations is whether the wage hike trend will be maintained after achieving pay increases of 5 per cent or more for the second consecutive year in the 2025 shunto, so that wage growth will outpace inflation and improve at small and mid-sized businesses.

Both labour and management aim to achieve wage hikes that outpace inflation.