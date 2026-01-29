Siriraj warns of critical shortage of blood group A, lowers weight limit for donors

Siriraj Blood Donation Centre in Bangkok is facing a surge in demand for blood while donor numbers have fallen, with blood group A now at the most critical shortage level. The centre said this is directly affecting treatment for major surgeries and emergency patients who require blood immediately.

Siriraj has announced temporary adjustments to donor eligibility due to the critical shortage. Blood group A donors weighing 45kg or more are now able to donate. For blood groups O, B and AB, donors must weigh 48kg or more.

Those wishing to donate can do so at: