Navy calls “seizure” claims fake news, vows return of valuables

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan , the Navy spokesperson, said on January 5, 2026, that online posts had created the impression that Navy troops had kept valuable property for themselves after operations to retake territory. He said the Navy wished to clarify to the Cambodian public that the information was false.

He said the Navy respects people of all countries and carries out its missions strictly within the framework of international law and humanitarian law. He added that the Navy does not support or accept any acts that violate the rights to life or property of civilians of any nationality.