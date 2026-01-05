Navy calls “seizure” claims fake news, vows return of valuables

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan , the Navy spokesperson, said on January 5, 2026, that online posts had created the impression that Navy troops had kept valuable property for themselves after operations to retake territory. He said the Navy wished to clarify to the Cambodian public that the information was false.
He said the Navy respects people of all countries and carries out its missions strictly within the framework of international law and humanitarian law. He added that the Navy does not support or accept any acts that violate the rights to life or property of civilians of any nationality.
Parach said that if Thai forces find personal property belonging to Cambodian soldiers, Cambodian civilians, or other nationals in operational areas, it will be collected, verified and safeguarded under strict procedures while awaiting coordination for return to the lawful owners.
He said owners can contact the relevant authorities to reclaim their belongings, provided they can present clear documents or evidence to confirm ownership.
The spokesperson said Thailand’s actions aim to maintain public order, safety and humanity for all parties, while upholding transparency to prevent misunderstandings.