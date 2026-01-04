Thai military urge international community to verify evidence before accepting Cambodia’s claims

Claims of civilian endangerment and humanitarian law breaches

The centre said Cambodia had deployed troops, weapons or munitions stockpiles in civilian areas, violating the principle of civilian protection and potentially constituting the use of civilians as human shields, which is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

It added that attacks launched from areas where civilians live not only place Cambodia’s own civilians at risk, but also deliberately increase the likelihood of retaliation — a serious breach of the precautionary principle.

Damage reports and alleged war crimes

Thailand has reported damage to homes, infrastructure and community areas that did not appear to be military objectives. Such strikes, it said, may constitute direct attacks on civilians, which are war crimes under international law.

The centre added that systematic military provocations — such as the movement of armed forces, cross-border firing, or violations of ceasefire lines — could be deemed threats to international peace and security and undermine efforts to resolve the situation peacefully.

Recovery of bodies and “information warfare”

The centre also said Cambodia had failed to recover the bodies of its own soldiers. Under international humanitarian law, parties to a conflict are required to search for, recover and treat the dead with dignity. Neglecting this duty, it said, violates fundamental humanitarian principles.

It acknowledged that Thailand continues to face accusations despite adhering to humanitarian obligations, noting that in modern conflicts, communications and information warfare are used alongside military operations. Some allegations, it said, are presented without fully reflecting the facts.

“Thailand maintains that facts must come before rhetoric, and has called on the international community to assess the situation on the basis of international law, humanitarian principles and verifiable evidence — not misinformation, distortions or propaganda,” the statement concluded.

