Chinese net idol found homeless in Cambodia after high-paying job lure

Cambodia’s pro-government outlet Khmer Times reported the story, citing a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh, issued on Monday (January 5), saying it had located a well-known Chinese online “net idol” who was allegedly lured to Cambodia with promises of a high-paying job, only to end up homeless.

The young influencer, who had around 58,000 followers, was found in a condition that bore little resemblance to her glamorous online image.

The case has become a major story in China, beginning with the disappearance of “Umi”, her stage name, a woman in her 20s.

She told her family she was going to Cambodia after being invited by her Chinese boyfriend, who lives there, to build a prosperous future together.