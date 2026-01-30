US trade deficit widens by the most in nearly 34 years in November

The trade gap increased 94.6% to $56.8 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said on Thursday. The percentage change was the largest since March 1992. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ‌trade deficit would rise to $40.5 billion.

The report was delayed because ​of the 43-day U.S. government shutdown. Imports jumped 5.0% to $348.9 billion. Goods imports advanced 6.6% to $272.5 billion, with capital goods soaring $7.4 billion to a record high. They were ‍boosted by strong gains in imports of computers and semiconductors. But imports of computer accessories decreased by $3.0 billion.

Imports of other goods were also the highest on record. Consumer goods imports increased by $9.2 billion, ⁠lifted by pharmaceutical preparations. There have been large swings in imports of ‍pharmaceutical preparations, likely related to U.S. tariffs. Imports of industrial supplies fell by $2.4 billion.