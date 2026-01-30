Four parties unveil strategies to tackle corruption ahead of 2026 election

The debate participants from four political parties, including Pheu Thai, Democrat, People's Party, and Thai Kao Mai, discussed corruption issues during a session titled "Thailand Redesign 2026: The Next Level," hosted by Thansettakij at AIS Siam in Bangkok.
Mana Nimitmongkol, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT), posed a question to each party: Once in power, how will your government prove to the public that it will be honest, transparent, accountable, and open to scrutiny?
Pheu Thai: Promoting digital government to close "under-the-table" loopholes
Prommin Lertsuridej of Pheu Thai stated that the primary goal is to ensure a sincere and corruption-free workforce. He emphasised the need to eliminate the buying and selling of government positions, as such practices inevitably lead to conflicts of interest. Despite ongoing attempts to reform, the "under-the-table" system still persists.
Pheu Thai believes that these issues can be tackled through transparency via digital government. This involves the use of technology, particularly in the licensing process.
In the past, the process of applying for permits has been opaque, but today, technology can ensure that all steps are documented and that decisions are made transparently, with deadlines for responses. If a deadline is missed, the system automatically alerts senior officials to ensure compliance.
Another key initiative is Traffy Fondue, a platform developed by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to empower citizens to report issues such as corruption, via voice, images, or text.
The system automatically routes these reports to the relevant authorities and tracks their resolution in real time, helping reduce corruption by involving the public in monitoring.
Democrat Party: Launching the "Song Rath" platform to expose corruption
Karndee Leopairote of the Democrat Party introduced the "Song Rath" platform, which allows the public to scrutinise government projects, starting with large-scale projects.
Citizens can examine the terms of reference (TOR) for irregularities and identify any pricing discrepancies. The platform will also track officials' past dealings to uncover potential conflicts of interest.
The Democrat Party believes in creating transparency through public participation. Karndee explained that while there are oversight agencies, public trust in them remains low. Instead of establishing new layers of inspection, the party advocates for direct transparency and citizen involvement.
Additionally, the party emphasised the importance of protecting whistleblowers and ensuring that corrupt individuals are held accountable. The use of encryption technology ensures anonymity for those who report corruption, safeguarding their personal data.
People’s Party: Exposing corruption with technology and stronger oversight
Sittiphol Viboonthanakul from the People’s Party argued that corruption is rooted in the election process itself, with candidates using money to influence elections. The party believes in creating a system that ensures even good people cannot engage in corruption, using three main strategies: transparency, technology to limit discretion, and stronger oversight.
The People’s Party proposes an amendment to the Official Information Act, requiring the government to disclose budget information in machine-readable formats. The current process is opaque, making it difficult for the public to access essential data.
The party also advocates for the use of AI to flag suspicious projects and for stricter controls over licensing processes, ensuring deadlines are met and reducing opportunities for corruption.
Thai Kao Mai: A four-pronged strategy to tackle corruption at its root
Panurat Damrongthai of Thai Kao Mai, who has never been a politician, outlined a comprehensive four-pronged strategy to combat corruption. He highlighted his experience in organisations where corruption is hard to conceal due to digital systems that track every transaction. His strategy includes: