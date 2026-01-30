Four parties unveil strategies to tackle corruption ahead of 2026 election

Democrat Party: Launching the "Song Rath" platform to expose corruption

Karndee Leopairote of the Democrat Party introduced the "Song Rath" platform, which allows the public to scrutinise government projects, starting with large-scale projects.

Citizens can examine the terms of reference (TOR) for irregularities and identify any pricing discrepancies. The platform will also track officials' past dealings to uncover potential conflicts of interest.

The Democrat Party believes in creating transparency through public participation. Karndee explained that while there are oversight agencies, public trust in them remains low. Instead of establishing new layers of inspection, the party advocates for direct transparency and citizen involvement.

Additionally, the party emphasised the importance of protecting whistleblowers and ensuring that corrupt individuals are held accountable. The use of encryption technology ensures anonymity for those who report corruption, safeguarding their personal data.

People’s Party: Exposing corruption with technology and stronger oversight

Sittiphol Viboonthanakul from the People’s Party argued that corruption is rooted in the election process itself, with candidates using money to influence elections. The party believes in creating a system that ensures even good people cannot engage in corruption, using three main strategies: transparency, technology to limit discretion, and stronger oversight.

The People’s Party proposes an amendment to the Official Information Act, requiring the government to disclose budget information in machine-readable formats. The current process is opaque, making it difficult for the public to access essential data.

The party also advocates for the use of AI to flag suspicious projects and for stricter controls over licensing processes, ensuring deadlines are met and reducing opportunities for corruption.

Thai Kao Mai: A four-pronged strategy to tackle corruption at its root

Panurat Damrongthai of Thai Kao Mai, who has never been a politician, outlined a comprehensive four-pronged strategy to combat corruption. He highlighted his experience in organisations where corruption is hard to conceal due to digital systems that track every transaction. His strategy includes: