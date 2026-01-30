Chevron Drives Human Potential Towards a Stable and Sustainable Society



Three Strategic Pillars

Chevron implements its sustainability strategy through three key pillars: Clean Operations, Partnerships, and Organizational Capabilities. These include systematic reductions in fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions, collaboration with public and private sector organisations, and strengthening employee knowledge, skills, and individual responsibility to drive broader societal impact.



Community Based Environmental Initiatives

Under its Enabling Human Progress approach, Chevron emphasises the role of people as a driving force for sustainable environmental change.

One initiative is the biogas project for rubber cooperatives in Songkhla province, developed in partnership with the Prince of Songkla University Energy Systems Research Institute (PERIN). The project promotes the use of biogas, solar energy systems, and a Zero Waste model to convert wastewater into biogas for producing low-carbon smoked rubber sheets. The initiative has reduced firewood consumption by 30%, generated annual savings of approximately 130,000–180,000 baht, and cut carbon emissions by 425 tonnes per year.

Chevron has also implemented the Foster Future Forests project, restoring 100 rai of urban forest at Phra Chedi Klang Nam in Rayong province to enhance carbon sequestration and biodiversity through a science-based restoration approach and community engagement.

In addition, the Marine Ecology Camp programme provides university students from across Thailand with opportunities to learn marine science, fostering environmental awareness and supporting long-term marine conservation.