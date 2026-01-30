Chevron Drives Human Potential Towards a Stable and Sustainable Society

The company believes that business success can only be achieved when people and communities grow together. Its social programmes are therefore designed to respond to local needs, with a focus on employment promotion and economic development through collaboration with communities and partners.
Chevron’s approach centres on empowering people in local communities to achieve a better quality of life, pursue their goals, and reach their full potential. The company aims to build long-term relationships based on trust and shared value, while implementing social initiatives that take into account community needs, environmental sustainability, and economic security.
Chevron operates under the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework to maintain balance between business performance, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.
As part of its environmental commitment, Chevron is working to reduce carbon emissions from its operations while enhancing cooperation with partners and advancing technology to support long-term progress. The company is focused on reducing emissions from energy production and developing low-carbon energy processes, with a target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 from its exploration and production operations by 2050.
Chevron implements its sustainability strategy through three key pillars: Clean Operations, Partnerships, and Organizational Capabilities. These include systematic reductions in fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions, collaboration with public and private sector organisations, and strengthening employee knowledge, skills, and individual responsibility to drive broader societal impact.
Under its Enabling Human Progress approach, Chevron emphasises the role of people as a driving force for sustainable environmental change.
One initiative is the biogas project for rubber cooperatives in Songkhla province, developed in partnership with the Prince of Songkla University Energy Systems Research Institute (PERIN). The project promotes the use of biogas, solar energy systems, and a Zero Waste model to convert wastewater into biogas for producing low-carbon smoked rubber sheets. The initiative has reduced firewood consumption by 30%, generated annual savings of approximately 130,000–180,000 baht, and cut carbon emissions by 425 tonnes per year.
Chevron has also implemented the Foster Future Forests project, restoring 100 rai of urban forest at Phra Chedi Klang Nam in Rayong province to enhance carbon sequestration and biodiversity through a science-based restoration approach and community engagement.
In addition, the Marine Ecology Camp programme provides university students from across Thailand with opportunities to learn marine science, fostering environmental awareness and supporting long-term marine conservation.