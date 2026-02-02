Japan expands overtourism measures to 100 areas after record ¥9.5tn tourism spend

Japan has unveiled a new strategy to elevate inbound tourism to a “core strategic industry”, aiming to use visitor growth as a key engine for both regional and national economic expansion. The plan sets long-term targets for 2030: attracting 60 million foreign visitors a year, lifting spending to 15 trillion yen, and increasing repeat visitors from 36 million to 40 million.

The shift follows a record year in 2025, when spending by international visitors reached an all-time high of 9.5 trillion yen, helping make tourism Japan’s second-largest source of foreign income, behind the automotive sector.

However, officials are also moving to address the downsides of surging arrivals. The Japan Tourism Agency plans to expand the number of areas implementing overtourism countermeasures from 47 to 100 nationwide, in an effort to manage congestion and maintain sustainable tourism quality.

Japan is also adjusting its approach to reduce dependence on any single market amid global volatility—particularly after the number of visitors from China began falling sharply from November 2025 amid heightened bilateral tensions, prompting a push to diversify demand.