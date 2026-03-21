Oil shock déjà vu? Thailand may revive 1973 emergency law

Thailand is revisiting one of its oldest emergency energy laws as the government weighs how far it may need to go if conflict in the Middle East escalates into a prolonged supply shock.

The legal tool dates back to the first global oil crisis of 1973-74, when the Arab oil embargo and production cuts sent crude prices soaring and exposed Thailand’s vulnerability as a major energy importer.

That shock prompted the Thai government to issue the Emergency Decree on the Correction and Prevention of Fuel Shortages in 1973, giving the prime minister sweeping powers to respond quickly to a fuel crisis. The decree remains part of Thailand’s official crisis-management framework today.

Thailand had already felt the impact of the 1973 oil shock, when crude prices jumped from about US$3 a barrel to nearly US$12 within months, fuelling inflation, worsening the trade balance and deepening economic and political strains at home.

A second major oil crisis followed in 1979-80 after the Iranian Revolution and the Iran-Iraq war disrupted Middle Eastern supply, again hitting Thailand hard because of its dependence on imported oil. Those crises later helped drive policy efforts to reduce reliance on foreign oil, including greater use of domestic natural gas. This historical backdrop is why the 1973 decree still carries weight in energy policy discussions today.