Iran war jolts six Thai industries as OIE warns of Bt12bn GDP hit

The escalating tensions surrounding the Iran war in the Middle East have become a major source of pressure on the global economy, with significant repercussions for Thailand’s industrial sector amid rising risks from energy prices and logistics costs.

Supakit Boonsiri, director-general of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE), said the key issue requiring close monitoring is the risk of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, accounting for around 20% of global daily oil consumption.

If the route were to be shut, it would have an immediate direct impact on crude oil prices, freight rates and cargo insurance costs.