Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) Launches Thailand’s First Wellness-Circus Movement Studio in the Heart of the City

Bangkok – Thailand’s health and fitness landscape is entering a new dimension of holistic wellbeing as Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) officially opens its doors. As the country’s first studio to integrate Circus Movement and Holistic Wellness, the studio introduces a transformative approach to health—combining movement science, performance art, and physical and mental restoration into a single, immersive experience.
Designed as an inspiring sanctuary, the studio aims to empower individuals to unlock their physical potential while cultivating balance of mind and emotional wellbeing through internationally aligned wellness practices.
The studio is founded by Julamika Chalermsuk (Fah), an internationally experienced movement artist and athlete who has represented Thailand at the International Pole Sports Federation, winning a gold medal at the Asia Airstars Competition and earning first runner-up recognition in Japan. She co-founded the studio with Somkiat Kunanithipong, a prominent artist manager in Thailand’s entertainment industry with extensive experience shaping leading talents.
At the core of Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) is the concept of “Circus-ed Movement & Wellness Experience,” seamlessly integrated with holistic wellness principles. The studio believes that movement is not merely exercise, but an expressive art form that releases energy, enhances focus, and strengthens the connection between body, mind, and emotions.
The studio offers a diverse range of programs spanning both performance arts and rehabilitative fitness, including:
Enhancing the holistic experience, the studio introduces “FIT WITH FAH,” a clean food concept designed for health-conscious individuals. All dishes are freshly prepared under a strict “true clean eating” philosophy—free from MSG, oil, added sugar, and preservatives—supporting internal recovery and complementing the studio’s wellness programs.
In addition, the studio features Round Café, a renowned café concept originating from Washington, D.C., built on the philosophy “From Farm to Cup – Crafted with Intention.” More than just a coffee shop, Round Café oversees quality from source to cup—from cultivating and roasting beans to crafting each beverage. With its roots in Washington, D.C., the brand reflects global coffee culture standards while also aiming to elevate Thai beverages onto the global stage by refining local flavors such as Thai tea into contemporary, sophisticated creations.
Looking ahead, the studio aims to establish itself as Southeast Asia’s first Contortion Training Center, offering internationally accredited teacher training programs, including Pilates and Yoga certifications led by global experts.
As part of its special launch, the studio will host a world-class yoga workshop on May 9-10, featuring renowned international instructor Saurabh Singh Rajput, marking his first appearance in Thailand.
The opening event also welcomed Serchmaa Byamba, a Mongolian contortion coach and performer from Cirque du Soleil (Las Vegas), who shared her professional expertise and co-created exclusive contortion performances and workshops. Her training techniques—refined from world-class professional practices—are being introduced in Thailand for the first time through a retreat-format workshop in the heart of Bangkok.
Additionally, Thailand marks its first appearance by Nicolas Montes de Oca, a Mexican artist from Cirque du Soleil, handstand specialist, and Guinness World Records holder, who joined the event as both performer and international trainer.
The event was further elevated by the presence of leading Thai celebrities, including Thanya Thanyares and Mike Pattaradet Sa-nguankwamdee, who participated in yoga sessions led by an instructor from India—showcasing the seamless integration of movement arts and holistic wellness.
Beyond studio classes, Dancing in the Moonlight is positioning itself as an International Retreat Space, offering Private Wellness Retreat programs tailored for individuals and small groups. These programs are thoughtfully curated to deliver a comprehensive wellness experience, combining movement training, meditation, sound therapy, Thai massage, and clean nutrition through “FIT WITH FAH.”
Retreat packages range from a Half-Day Urban Reset to multi-day experiences, including:
The signature program uniquely blends wellness activities with Thai cultural experiences, such as temple visits, traditional Thai costume photography, floating market tours, and cultural excursions in Ayutthaya.
Guided by the philosophy “Private • Intentional • Transformational,” the retreats are designed to deliver deeply personalized, purpose-driven experiences that create meaningful and lasting improvements in wellbeing. Participants are supported closely by international experts in movement and health.
By merging performance art with holistic wellness, Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) represents a significant step forward for Thailand’s wellness industry—highlighting Bangkok’s growing potential as a global hub for health, wellness tourism, and movement arts.
For more information, please contact :
Tel: +66 97 149 2656
LINE: @moonlightpoleyoga
IG : dancing.in.the.moonlight.bkk