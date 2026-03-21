Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) Launches Thailand’s First Wellness-Circus Movement Studio in the Heart of the City

Bangkok – Thailand’s health and fitness landscape is entering a new dimension of holistic wellbeing as Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) officially opens its doors. As the country’s first studio to integrate Circus Movement and Holistic Wellness, the studio introduces a transformative approach to health—combining movement science, performance art, and physical and mental restoration into a single, immersive experience.

Designed as an inspiring sanctuary, the studio aims to empower individuals to unlock their physical potential while cultivating balance of mind and emotional wellbeing through internationally aligned wellness practices.

The studio is founded by Julamika Chalermsuk (Fah), an internationally experienced movement artist and athlete who has represented Thailand at the International Pole Sports Federation, winning a gold medal at the Asia Airstars Competition and earning first runner-up recognition in Japan. She co-founded the studio with Somkiat Kunanithipong, a prominent artist manager in Thailand’s entertainment industry with extensive experience shaping leading talents.

At the core of Dancing in the Moonlight Holistic Wellbeing Studio (Bangkok) is the concept of “Circus-ed Movement & Wellness Experience,” seamlessly integrated with holistic wellness principles. The studio believes that movement is not merely exercise, but an expressive art form that releases energy, enhances focus, and strengthens the connection between body, mind, and emotions.