Small firms in Japan struggling to raise wages

By contrast, small companies generally face severe financial conditions and are therefore struggling to keep increasing wages.

It is difficult for small companies to narrow the pay gap with large corporations at a time when prolonged inflation is driving up costs, and passing the higher costs on to prices remains challenging.

Subcontractors Bearing Higher Costs

"Our client has told us to make our own efforts (to deal with increasing costs)," the head of a small auto parts maker in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, said. "We, subcontractors, are forced to bear all of the higher costs."

The company continues running losses because it has been unable to pass higher labour costs on to the prices of its products, while sales have been sluggish since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Small and Medium Enterprise Agency survey whose results were announced last November, 54.7 per cent of first-tier subcontractors had been able to pass increases in labour and material costs on to prices.

The proportion was lower for second-tier subcontractors, at 52.5 per cent, third-tier subcontractors, at 48.3 per cent, and fourth-tier and further subcontractors, at 42.1 per cent, although all these figures were up moderately from the previous survey.

"Unless the industry as a whole changes, we would be unable to sufficiently reflect higher costs in prices," an official at a small firm said, pointing to the limits to individual companies' efforts to negotiate price hikes on their own.