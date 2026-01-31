Japan's negative net worth hits 699 T. yen at the end of FY 2024

The first expansion in two years in the state's negative net worth reflected an increase in the issue amount of new Japanese government bonds, according to the ministry's announcement on Friday.

The government's assets as of March 31, 2025, the end of fiscal 2024, expanded 5.3 trillion yen to 783.4 trillion yen, reflecting a 2.4-trillion-yen rise in the amount of funds entrusted to the Government Pension Investment Fund as resources for asset management, thanks to growth in premium income for the "kosei nenkin" pension program.