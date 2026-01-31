LDP fund scandal, Centrist party security policy rapped on social media

Using social media analysis tool Brandwatch, Jiji Press assessed posts made on X, formerly Twitter, in the three days from Tuesday, when the official campaign period for the election for the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament began.

Of some 5.27 million posts mentioning political parties, those discussing the six policy fields of foreign nationals, consumption tax, politics and money, national security, the Constitution and social insurance premiums were analysed.

The topic of politics and money was mentioned in 30 % of all LDP-related posts, higher than the average of 19 % for all political parties.

One social media post said that "zombie" LDP members embroiled in the party's high-profile "slush funds" scandal are "plotting a comeback" as lawmakers, while another questioned whether the party really believes that the money issue has been put to rest.