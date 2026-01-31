Party chiefs seek support on 1st weekend in Japan lower house race

In the city of Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, stressed the need to strengthen the country's economic security and to turn the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector into a growth industry.

Vowing to promote investments in domestic industries related to economic security, Takaichi sought understanding for her responsible yet proactive fiscal policy. On the farm industry, she said, "We'll work to increase the number of agricultural areas capable of exporting (their produce)."

Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the new major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, took to the streets in the city of Kasukabe in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Criticising the LDP for endorsing candidates who were involved in the party's high-profile "slush fund" scandal, he said that the ruling party "has not reflected on the issue at all."