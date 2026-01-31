35th anniversary of Laem Chabang Port: A legacy of trust and growth

Laem Chabang Port, Thailand’s main deep-sea port, celebrates its 35th anniversary as one of the world’s top 20 ports. Strategically located on the eastern seaboard, it has served as a key gateway port, connecting Thailand’s international trade and driving the country’s economic presence on the global stage.

Over the years, the port has focused on continuous infrastructure development, technology, and logistics systems to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the competitiveness of businesses operating in a challenging global economic environment. At the same time, Laem Chabang Port has worked closely with surrounding communities, creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and promoting responsibility through its commitment to becoming a Green & Smart Port with long-term sustainable development.

As a trusted partner for businesses, Laem Chabang Port stands as a point of pride for all stakeholders and remains a vital gateway to Thailand’s trade, contributing to the nation’s stable and sustainable economic growth.