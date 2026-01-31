Health networks urge government to return cannabis to Category 5 narcotics list amid rising health concerns

The statement firmly rejects the notion that these issues are mere "side effects." These are lives ruined and a healthcare system burdened by the failures of cannabis legalisation. The networks stress that medical cannabis can be provided without legalising recreational use, which has led to easy access, especially for minors, and the general public being caught in the policy’s fallout.

The networks also addressed the role of the Bhumjaithai Party, which initiated the policy, urging them to acknowledge the mistake and reverse the legalisation to prevent further damage. They suggested that if Bhumjaithai accepts responsibility, reclassifying cannabis back to a Category 5 narcotic would not be a political defeat but a true demonstration of leadership, restoring public trust.

The health networks call on the current and future governments to halt cannabis legalisation for recreational use immediately, to prevent further harm to Thai society.