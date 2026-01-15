Anti-ganja group demands political parties clearly announce their stand on cannabis

Concerns Over Increased Cannabis-Related Illnesses

The anti-cannabis group issued a statement urging Thai citizens to carefully consider policies that will genuinely contribute to the nation’s development when voting in the upcoming elections. The statement highlighted concerning health trends following cannabis decriminalization, specifically in three key areas:

1. Cannabis Poisoning

Cases of cannabis poisoning, which include symptoms such as severe nausea, vomiting, palpitations, irregular heartbeats, agitation, and paranoia, have increased 3.5 times. The average number of cases rose from 30-40 per month to 115 per month in the first year after decriminalization.

2. Cannabis Dependence

The number of cannabis dependence cases has grown 6.5 times, from an average of 130 cases per month to over 830 cases per month. This indicates an alarming trend of increasing addiction to cannabis.

3. Cannabis-Induced Psychosis

Cannabis-induced psychosis has also surged by 6.5 times, from 85 cases per month to an average of 556 cases per month. This rise reflects a growing number of mental health issues linked to cannabis use.

Rising Health Burden from Cannabis Use in Tourist Areas

Data from a well-known tourist destination hospital revealed that cannabis-related patient cases increased from zero cases per month before decriminalization to approximately 90 cases per month two years after. Notably, around 80% of these patients were foreign tourists. This surge in cannabis-related health issues has placed unnecessary strain on the healthcare system, burdening both medical staff and budgets.

Call for Accountability and Policy Reform

The group expressed concern that no one has been held accountable for the negative health consequences of cannabis decriminalization. They advocate for high-quality medical cannabis policies to ensure access for patients who genuinely need it and oppose policies promoting recreational cannabis use.

