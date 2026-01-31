Cold Front to Hit Thailand: Temperatures Drop, Fog in Bangkok

Meteorological Department reported that a new moderate cold front, which has already spread over southern China and northern Vietnam, is expected to cover the upper northeastern region of Thailand tonight.
This will cause temperatures in the northeastern region to drop by 1-2°C, resulting in cold weather. Other regions will also experience cooler weather with morning fog, and in some areas, the fog may be thick. Citizens are advised to take precautions due to the change in weather and be cautious when traveling through foggy areas.
Cold Front from February 1-4, 2026
From February 1-4, 2026, the cold front will affect the upper parts of Thailand as it moves from southern China and the South China Sea.
The PM2.5 dust levels are moderate to high in the northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern region, due to weak air dispersion. The southern region is expected to have little rain due to weak northeast monsoon winds covering the lower Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand. Meanwhile, the waves in the lower Gulf are moderate with waves of 1-2 meters, and in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea, waves will be around 1 meter high.
Weather Forecast for Today (18:00 January 31 - 18:00 February 1, 2026):
Northern Region: Cold to cool with morning fog and some areas experiencing thick fog. Minimum temperatures of 14-17°C, maximum temperatures of 31-34°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 5-13°C, with southeast winds at 10-15 km/h.
Northeastern Region: Cold to cool with morning fog and a 1-2°C drop in temperatures. Minimum temperatures of 14-19°C, maximum temperatures of 32-34°C. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 9-15°C, with northeast winds at 10-25 km/h.
Central Region: Cool with morning fog and some areas with thick fog. Minimum temperatures of 18-20°C, maximum temperatures of 34-35°C, with easterly winds at 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Region: Cool with light morning fog, and slight rain along the coastline. Minimum temperatures of 20-23°C, maximum temperatures of 32-35°C, with northeast winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have low waves of less than 1 meter, with higher waves about 1 meter offshore.
Southern (Eastern side): Cool in the morning with slight rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures of 20-22°C, maximum temperatures of 31-34°C. For areas from Surat Thani northwards, easterly winds at 15-30 km/h, with waves about 1 meter high. For areas south of Nakhon Si Thammarat, easterly winds at 15-35 km/h, with waves 1-2 meters high.
Southern (Western side): Light rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures of 22-25°C, maximum temperatures of 33-35°C, with easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 meter high, with higher waves offshore.
Bangkok and Vicinity: Cool with morning fog. Minimum temperatures of 22-24°C, maximum temperatures of 33-35°C, with easterly winds at 10-20 km/h.