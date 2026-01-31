Cold Front to Hit Thailand: Temperatures Drop, Fog in Bangkok

Meteorological Department reported that a new moderate cold front, which has already spread over southern China and northern Vietnam, is expected to cover the upper northeastern region of Thailand tonight.

This will cause temperatures in the northeastern region to drop by 1-2°C, resulting in cold weather. Other regions will also experience cooler weather with morning fog, and in some areas, the fog may be thick. Citizens are advised to take precautions due to the change in weather and be cautious when traveling through foggy areas.

Cold Front from February 1-4, 2026



From February 1-4, 2026, the cold front will affect the upper parts of Thailand as it moves from southern China and the South China Sea.

The PM2.5 dust levels are moderate to high in the northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern region, due to weak air dispersion. The southern region is expected to have little rain due to weak northeast monsoon winds covering the lower Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand. Meanwhile, the waves in the lower Gulf are moderate with waves of 1-2 meters, and in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea, waves will be around 1 meter high.