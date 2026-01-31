New cold front to bring temperature drop and fog across northern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a moderate high-pressure system from southern China is expected to move into upper Vietnam and Laos today before extending into upper Northeast Thailand. The system is forecast to bring a 1-2°C drop in temperature, resulting in cool to cold weather in the Northeast, while other regions will experience cool weather, with fog and dense fog likely to form. Isolated rain may also occur in the East.
With the weather expected to be changeable, people are advised to stay healthy, and all forms of transport should exercise caution due to poor visibility.
In the South, the weak northeast monsoon continues to prevail, bringing less rain. Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to be moderate, with waves reaching 1-2 metres high, while the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea are expected to see waves of around 1 metre.
Looking ahead, from February 1-4, another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend across upper Thailand and the South China Sea, causing a further drop in temperatures.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold with fog and dense fog in someplace. Minimum temperature 14-19 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 5-13 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Morning cool to cold with fog and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 14-19 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 9-15 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool with fog and dense fog in someplace. Minimum temperature 18-20 °C. Maximum temperature 34-35 °C. Easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
East: Morning cool with light fog. Isolated light rain mostly along the coast. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 metre and about 1 metre offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool. Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 20-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Surat Thani upwards: Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre. Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: Easterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres.
South (West Coast): Morning cool. Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Morning cool with fog. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.