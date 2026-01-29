null

Bangkok and vicinity cool with light mist; upper Thailand still cool to cold

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29, 2026

Thai Meteorological Department said moderate high-pressure system over upper Thailand is weakening, keeping mornings cool with patchy mist, while the South sees little rain and moderate seas in the Gulf.

  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will be cool with light morning mist, with minimum temperatures ranging from 20–22°C.
  • Upper Thailand, including the North and Northeast, will remain cool to cold, with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.
  • The weather is caused by a moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand, though it is beginning to weaken.
  • Residents are advised to take care of their health and to exercise extra caution when travelling in misty conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that on Thursday (January 29), Bangkok and surrounding provinces will remain cool, with light morning mist.

The North and Northeast will stay cool to cold, with a lowest temperature of 14°C.

24-hour forecast

Thailand will generally be cool, with light morning mist.

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold as a moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) continues to cover upper Thailand but is weakening.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to exercise extra caution when travelling in misty areas.

In the South, rainfall will be limited.

A moderate north-easterly monsoon continues over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate: waves of 1–2 metres in the lower Gulf and around 1 metre in the upper Gulf.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution.

Regional forecast for Thailand from 6am Thursday (January 29) to 6am Friday (January 30)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas; minimum 2–12°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Mountain tops: cold; minimum 10–12°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre; about 1 metre offshore

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with isolated light rain.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres

Southern region (west coast)

  • Partly cloudy, with isolated light rain.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; more than 1 metre offshore
