Bangkok and vicinity cool with light mist; upper Thailand still cool to cold

24-hour forecast

Thailand will generally be cool, with light morning mist.

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold as a moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) continues to cover upper Thailand but is weakening.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to exercise extra caution when travelling in misty areas.

In the South, rainfall will be limited.

A moderate north-easterly monsoon continues over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate: waves of 1–2 metres in the lower Gulf and around 1 metre in the upper Gulf.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution.