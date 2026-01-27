TMD warns upper Thailand to turn colder again in early February

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a seven-day forecast indicating that temperatures in upper Thailand will rise slightly with morning mist from January 27–31, although it will remain cool to cold in the mornings in parts of the upper North and the upper Northeast.
The TMD said the change is due to the high-pressure system (cold air mass) currently covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea weakening.
However, during February 1–2, temperatures in upper Thailand are forecast to drop again, with strong winds in the Northeast, as a new moderate high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected in some areas, as a moderate north-easterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres in the lower Gulf.
Waves of around 1 metre are expected in the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea.
In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Warnings: People in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas.
The TMD also warned that during January 27– February 1, conditions in upper Thailand may lead to increased dust accumulation, as weak winds and poor atmospheric mixing reduce air ventilation.
Residents are advised to look after their health and take precautions against dust exposure.