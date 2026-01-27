TMD warns upper Thailand to turn colder again in early February

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a seven-day forecast indicating that temperatures in upper Thailand will rise slightly with morning mist from January 27–31, although it will remain cool to cold in the mornings in parts of the upper North and the upper Northeast.

The TMD said the change is due to the high-pressure system (cold air mass) currently covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea weakening.

However, during February 1–2, temperatures in upper Thailand are forecast to drop again, with strong winds in the Northeast, as a new moderate high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.