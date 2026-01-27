Thailand–Laos cross-border bus route launches between Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay

A scheduled cross-border bus service linking Bueng Kan province in Thailand with Bolikhamxay province in Laos began operations on Tuesdasy (January 27), according to Attawit Rakjaroen, managing director of Transport Co Ltd (BorKorSor).

Attawit said BorKorSor is operating the service in partnership with Laos’ SPS Tourism and Passenger Transport (Domestic–International) Co Ltd, officially launching Route 16 (Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxay) to support travel and economic activity in the Mekong border area, in line with Ministry of Transport policy.

The route covers 27 kilometres and uses air-conditioned second-class buses with 42 seats. The fare is 100 baht, with total travel time — including border-crossing procedures — estimated at about three hours.