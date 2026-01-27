Thailand Unveils Landmark for 2026 IMF-World Bank Meetings as Nation Prepares for ‘Financial Olympics’

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand announce readiness for the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings with a focus on digital innovation and climate resilience.

Thailand has officially unveiled a landmark installation at Benjakitti Park to mark the country's hosting of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, signalling Bangkok's return to the centre of global financial dialogue 35 years after it last welcomed the world's economic leaders in 1991.

The landmark, positioned in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, was inaugurated on Tuesday as the official welcoming point for more than 15,000 participants expected to attend the October meetings, including finance ministers, central bank governors, and financial leaders from all 191 member countries.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas described the upcoming gathering as the "Financial Olympics of the world" and committed Thailand to showcasing the nation's potential across three key areas that will form the core of discussions.

Three pillars of Thailand's vision

Dr Ekniti outlined Thailand's commitment to advancing three critical issues on the global stage, emphasising the country's readiness to contribute meaningful solutions to pressing international challenges.

The first priority centres on global economic cooperation, particularly regarding fiscal and monetary stability.

Despite current geopolitical polarisation, Dr Ekniti stressed that "the world must cooperate economically," highlighting the essential need for multilateral coordination to ensure international financial stability.

