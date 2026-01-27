Three-phase measures for travel from Nipah virus risk areas

The measures take effect from 00:01 on January 26, 2026, under the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015). Anyone who violates or fails to comply with the orders of communicable disease control officers may face a fine of up to THB 20,000.

For more information, the public may call the Department of Disease Control hotline 1422.

Separately, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on January 27, 2026, that the Prime Minister had emphasised stricter Nipah screening. The Public Health Ministry set up airport screening teams from Saturday. The Department of Disease Control, working with airports, has screened passengers arriving from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Around 1,700 passengers have been screened so far, with no cases detected. The ministry currently sees nearly 700 arrivals per day across three airports.