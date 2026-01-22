Ekniti in Davos: Thailand pitches neutrality and smart tech, EVs, food, wellness

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, to announce Thailand’s “New Growth Pathways” strategy—highlighting the country’s strength in geopolitical neutrality and urging global investors to use Thailand as a production base.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2026, held in Davos from 19–23 January 2026, was described as an important platform for Thailand to showcase its role internationally. Ekniti led the “Team Thailand” delegation, together with the commerce minister, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Thai business leaders, to send a clear signal to the global community that Thailand is ready to become a new economic hub in ASEAN.

In a special interview with Krungthep Turakij during the event, Ekniti referred to the vision he presented at the session “New Growth Pathways in ASEAN.” He said that amid a storm of global geopolitical conflict, Thailand has become a “safe haven” for investors, thanks to its geopolitical neutrality—an advantage that supports Thailand’s potential as a manufacturing base for exports to China, the United States and Europe.

This, he said, was reflected in applications for investment promotion submitted to the Board of Investment (BOI), which he said grew by more than 90% last year.

“Thailand has geopolitical neutrality. This makes Thailand and ASEAN strong amid the crisis in global politics. They see ASEAN as a source of opportunity,” Ekniti said.