Commerce Minister takes DEFA to WEF Davos, pitching ASEAN’s digital economy pact as a model for modern trade rules

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, held from January 19-23, 2026, saying she participated as a panellist in a discussion titled “Recoding Trade” at Kurpark Village in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The session was a closed session, allowing participants—ministerial-level representatives, senior private-sector executives and international organisations—to exchange views candidly on how to upgrade trade rules and trade infrastructure to keep pace with technological change.

The discussion focused in particular on digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cross-border data flows, and the creation of resilient and sustainable supply chains, as well as the digital economy and the Sustainable Development Goals. Other participants included the trade ministers of Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and Zimbabwe, as well as executives from organisations such as the World Customs Organization and the OECD.

Suphajee presented ASEAN’s role in developing an interoperable trade and data framework that is balanced, open, flexible and enhances competitiveness. She said Thailand is chair of the negotiating committee for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), which is expected to become the world’s first regional digital economy agreement and reflect ASEAN’s growing role.