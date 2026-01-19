Thailand Steps Up to Global Stage at Davos 2026 as Digital Economy Champion

Kingdom positions itself as strategic partner in digital trade, climate action, and global food security at World Economic Forum's 56th meeting.
As world leaders, business titans, and thought leaders gather in the Swiss Alps for the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting this month, Thailand is preparing to showcase its evolving role as a strategic partner on the global stage—one that extends far beyond being merely a supplier of goods to becoming a vital player in shaping tomorrow's economic landscape.
Under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," the 19-23 January gathering in Davos arrives at a pivotal moment.
More than 100 governments, 1,000 leading corporations, and representatives from international organisations will convene to navigate rapid technological advancement and geopolitical uncertainty that are reshaping global commerce.
Dr Kirita Phaophichit, assistant Minister to the Ministry of Commerce, has outlined Thailand's three strategic pillars for engagement at the forum, signalling the Kingdom's readiness to adapt to an evolving global context.
Leading the Digital Frontier
Thailand's chairmanship of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations places the Kingdom at the forefront of regional digital integration.
This leadership role demonstrates Thailand's commitment to establishing robust frameworks for cross-border data governance—an increasingly critical issue as artificial intelligence and digital technologies reshape industries worldwide.
The forum will provide Thailand with valuable insights into best practices for digital economy governance, enabling policymakers to design competitive, forward-looking regulations that balance innovation with responsibility.
Climate Trade and Environmental Stewardship
As global markets increasingly demand sustainable practices, Thailand is positioning itself as a leader in environmental trade.
The Kingdom recognises that adapting to new climate-related measures—such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and green trade policies—is essential not only for market access but for global environmental responsibility.
Thailand's engagement in these discussions reflects a broader understanding that environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness are no longer separate objectives but intertwined imperatives.
From Food Supplier to Food Security Partner
Perhaps most significantly, Thailand is elevating its role from being the world's food supplier to becoming a strategic partner in global food security.
This transition acknowledges that ensuring stable, sustainable food systems requires collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility rather than simple transactional relationships.
The WEF platform offers Thailand an opportunity to forge partnerships with governments and private sector organisations that share this vision, potentially reshaping how the Kingdom contributes to feeding a growing global population.
Building Strategic Partnerships
The forum's structure, designed to facilitate exchanges between government and private sector leaders on topics ranging from foreign direct investment to geopolitical strategy, aligns well with Thailand's objectives.
A dedicated ASEAN session will enable the Kingdom's representatives to engage directly with global business leaders, exploring synergies and opportunities for collaboration.
As the world grapples with fragmenting trade systems and technological disruption, Thailand's presence at Davos 2026 represents more than participation—it signals the Kingdom's readiness to contribute meaningfully to shaping global solutions.
By emphasising digital economy leadership, environmental responsibility, and food security partnership, Thailand is demonstrating that it understands the challenges of our interconnected age and is prepared to help address them.
The "Spirit of Dialogue" that defines this year's forum reflects precisely the collaborative approach Thailand brings to the global stage.