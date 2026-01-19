Thailand Steps Up to Global Stage at Davos 2026 as Digital Economy Champion

Kingdom positions itself as strategic partner in digital trade, climate action, and global food security at World Economic Forum's 56th meeting.

As world leaders, business titans, and thought leaders gather in the Swiss Alps for the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting this month, Thailand is preparing to showcase its evolving role as a strategic partner on the global stage—one that extends far beyond being merely a supplier of goods to becoming a vital player in shaping tomorrow's economic landscape.

Under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," the 19-23 January gathering in Davos arrives at a pivotal moment.

More than 100 governments, 1,000 leading corporations, and representatives from international organisations will convene to navigate rapid technological advancement and geopolitical uncertainty that are reshaping global commerce.

Dr Kirita Phaophichit, assistant Minister to the Ministry of Commerce, has outlined Thailand's three strategic pillars for engagement at the forum, signalling the Kingdom's readiness to adapt to an evolving global context.

Leading the Digital Frontier

Thailand's chairmanship of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations places the Kingdom at the forefront of regional digital integration.

This leadership role demonstrates Thailand's commitment to establishing robust frameworks for cross-border data governance—an increasingly critical issue as artificial intelligence and digital technologies reshape industries worldwide.

