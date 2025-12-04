Thailand ready to host IMF-WBG Annual Meetings next year

The Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has announced that Thailand is ready to host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bangkok.

Boosting Thailand’s Image

FPO Director-General Winij Wiset Suwannaphum stated that hosting the 2026 IMF-WBG Annual Meetings would enhance Thailand’s image in several areas. The event will showcase Thailand’s economic and financial roles in the Southeast Asian region and demonstrate the country’s potential to host international conferences, highlighting its readiness in aviation and transportation infrastructure, Winij added.

Event Details and Venue

The IMF-WBG Annual Meetings will be held from October 12 to 18, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Thailand will be one of only three countries outside the United States to have hosted the IMF-WBG Annual Meetings twice, having previously done so in 1991. Winij confirmed that the meetings will take place at the same venue used for the 1991 meetings and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2022.