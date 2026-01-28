null

Moderate cold air mass keeps upper Thailand chilly; isolated storms in South

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2026

Morning fog is expected across much of the country, while the Gulf of Thailand sees moderate seas with higher waves in thundery areas.

  • A moderate cold air mass is causing cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, with minimum temperatures in the North and Northeast dropping as low as 13°C.
  • Isolated thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Southern Thailand due to a weakening northeast monsoon.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience cool weather with light morning fog.
  • Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution due to moderate waves that can exceed 2 meters in thundery areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) weather forecast for Wednesday (January 28).

A moderate cold air mass is covering upper Thailand, keeping the North and Northeast cold, with a minimum temperature of 13°C.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas will be cool, with light morning fog.

24-hour forecast

Thailand will be cool, with morning fog.

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold as a high-pressure area, or moderate cold air mass, covers upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, rainfall will be light, though isolated thunderstorms are still expected in some areas, as the moderate northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate: the lower Gulf will have waves of 1–2 metres, while the upper Gulf will have waves of about 1 metre.

In thundery areas, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Wednesday (January 28) to 6am Thursday (January 29)

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northern Region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • Mountain tops will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 2–12°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • Mountain tops will be cold. Minimum temperature: 8–14°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Central Region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre; offshore waves about 1 metre

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves about 1 metre; in thundery areas, waves exceed 2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres; in thundery areas, waves exceed 2 metres

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves about 1 metre; offshore and in thundery areas, waves exceed 1 metre
