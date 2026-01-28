Moderate cold air mass keeps upper Thailand chilly; isolated storms in South

24-hour forecast

Thailand will be cool, with morning fog.

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold as a high-pressure area, or moderate cold air mass, covers upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, rainfall will be light, though isolated thunderstorms are still expected in some areas, as the moderate northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate: the lower Gulf will have waves of 1–2 metres, while the upper Gulf will have waves of about 1 metre.

In thundery areas, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.