Oil prices jump 3% after US winter storm disrupts production

Brent crude futures climbed US$1.98, or 3.02%, to settle at US$67.57 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose US$1.76, or 2.9%, to US$62.39 a barrel.

Analysts and traders estimated US producers lost up to 2 million barrels per day, roughly 15% of national production, over the weekend as the storm strained energy infrastructure and power grids.

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said extreme weather had lifted crude futures, with near-term risks skewed higher on fears of supply disruptions.

PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga said the cold spell could lead to sizeable drawdowns in oil inventories in the coming weeks, particularly if the weather persists.

US Gulf Coast exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas fell to zero on Sunday amid freezing conditions, according to ship-tracking service Vortexa.