Voter turnout reaches about 55 % in Myanmar’s 2025 general election

He made the remarks on January 26 while responding to media questions regarding the successful conduct of the multi-party general election.

Zaw Min Tun said that across all three phases of the 2025 election, more than 24.22 million eligible voters were registered. In Phase (1), over 11.69 million people were eligible to vote, and more than 6.09 million participated, representing a turnout of 52.13 %. In Phase (2), more than 7.59 million were eligible, with over 4.24 million voting, resulting in a turnout of 55.95 %. In Phase (3), more than 4.94 million voters were eligible, and over 2.79 million cast ballots, bringing turnout to 56.48 %.

“Voter participation increased gradually from Phase (1) to Phase (3). As a result, across all three phases, more than 13.14 million voters cast ballots, and the overall turnout exceeded 54 %, at around 55 %,” Zaw Min Tun said.